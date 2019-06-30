Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce sales of $76.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $76.40 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $62.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $305.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $306.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $323.77 million, with estimates ranging from $321.00 million to $327.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $73.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.44. 1,040,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,039. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In related news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 4,433 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $106,968.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,134.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,762,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,661,000 after buying an additional 85,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 30,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

