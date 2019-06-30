Zacks: Brokerages Expect Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.43 billion. Post reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Post from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Shares of Post stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.97. 643,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.01. Post has a twelve month low of $83.88 and a twelve month high of $113.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Post by 8,813.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,290,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,324 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Post by 2,145.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

