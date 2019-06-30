Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. Lannett reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Lannett had a negative net margin of 39.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $172.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Lannett in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Farber acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,096,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,969.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $118,050. 12.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lannett by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. 1,413,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,665. Lannett has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $238.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

