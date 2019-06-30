Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Select Energy Services reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $362.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTTR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Select Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Select Energy Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Shauf sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $222,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 579.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,826,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,449. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.79.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.