Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 132.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period.

NYSE:PK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,538. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.81%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.