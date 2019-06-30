Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 132.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period.
NYSE:PK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,538. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.81%.
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.
