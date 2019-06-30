Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings. Kronos Worldwide reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kronos Worldwide.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.26 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRO shares. ValuEngine cut Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

KRO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.32. 1,015,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,884. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74. Kronos Worldwide has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 160,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 76,883 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 301,954 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

