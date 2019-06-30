Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.50 Million

Equities analysts expect FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) to post $14.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $20.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $68.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $92.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $35.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Cowen set a $36.00 price target on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,952,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381,482. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loews Corp increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 135,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67,825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,936 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 59,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,140,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 570,025 shares in the last quarter.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

