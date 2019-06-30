Zacks: Analysts Expect Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Ichor reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Ichor had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley began coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ichor by 75,966.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Ichor in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICHR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 885,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33. Ichor has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $529.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

