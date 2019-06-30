Zacks: Analysts Expect BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.49. BRP reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. BRP had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 80.77%. The firm had revenue of $999.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.22 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOOO. ValuEngine raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.06 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 21.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at about $5,301,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 356,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 182,837 shares during the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOOO traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,795. BRP has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 15.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. BRP’s payout ratio is 12.61%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

