Zacks: Analysts Expect Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) will report $18.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.44 million to $18.79 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $16.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $76.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.84 million to $77.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $87.04 million, with estimates ranging from $85.37 million to $88.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,260,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after buying an additional 943,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,743,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after buying an additional 249,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after buying an additional 892,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 96,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 162,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWB stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.54. 414,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $347.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.13.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

