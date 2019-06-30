Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.61. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $203,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 5,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $202,649.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 150,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 342 shares of company stock valued at $11,813 and sold 21,917 shares valued at $765,578. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 299,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,634,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

SYBT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. 198,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,128. The company has a market cap of $825.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.44. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

