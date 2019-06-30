Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Announce -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to announce ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.59). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 209.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,928. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,675.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.