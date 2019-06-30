Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.57. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) also posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD).

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $26.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OLBK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $26.61. 99,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,670. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $453.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLBK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,548,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

