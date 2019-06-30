Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.41. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCRI. BidaskClub cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

MCRI stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $49.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1,013.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

