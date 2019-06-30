Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $62.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $44,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $109,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $94,969 and sold 16,799 shares valued at $335,170. 39.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 6,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 437.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,732. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $726.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

