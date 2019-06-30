Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.13.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $92.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 342.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 726,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,276,000 after buying an additional 561,875 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 169,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,277,000 after buying an additional 61,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.