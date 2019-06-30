Winpak (TSE:WPK) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Winpak (TSE:WPK)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WPK. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Winpak from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Winpak in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Winpak from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.40.

TSE:WPK opened at C$43.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.01. Winpak has a 52 week low of C$40.64 and a 52 week high of C$50.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 25.29.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$297.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$297.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Winpak will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current year.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

