Winpak (TSE:WPK) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Winpak (TSE:WPK)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WPK. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Winpak from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Winpak in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Winpak from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.40.
TSE:WPK opened at C$43.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.01. Winpak has a 52 week low of C$40.64 and a 52 week high of C$50.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 25.29.
Winpak Company Profile
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.
