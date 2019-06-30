Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed its industry so far this year. Earnings estimates have been trending upward over the past 30 days. The company’s multi-channel shopping platform and continued enhancement of the e-commerce channel are expected to drive growth. Notably, its first-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.1% and 1.6%, and grew 21% and 3.2% year over year, respectively, buoyed by the above-mentioned tailwinds. The company’s West Elm brand reported notable 11.8% comps growth. Its e-commerce channel, innovative efforts, investment in merchandising of brands and digital marketing helped it to drive growth. Also, its upbeat outlook for the current year is encouraging. Yet, higher shipping costs due to greater mix of furniture sales are pressing concerns.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $63.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $105,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $655,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 297,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,199,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,520,000 after purchasing an additional 46,370 shares in the last quarter.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

