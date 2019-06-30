Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Mizuho set a $32.00 target price on Williams Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Williams Companies stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,800.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,402,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $585,956,000 after buying an additional 1,399,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,722,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,152,000 after buying an additional 1,124,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,854,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,629,000 after buying an additional 281,665 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,607,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,811,000 after buying an additional 184,192 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,472,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

