William B. Ridenour Sells 10,807 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $140,599.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.27.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $303.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.