Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post sales of $87.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.20 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $59.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $385.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.35 million to $398.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $407.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.79 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 2.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLDN. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Willdan Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other Willdan Group news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 3,500 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $111,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 33,337 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,171,795.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,259 shares of company stock worth $1,618,600. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 67,433.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. 253,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

