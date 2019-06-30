Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

