Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) Insider Buys £484,860 in Stock

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) insider Nick Read bought 387,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £484,860 ($633,555.47).
LON VOD opened at GBX 129.32 ($1.69) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion and a PE ratio of -4.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23. Vodafone Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 191.56 ($2.50). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.49.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of €0.04 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.28%.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.
