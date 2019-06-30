Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) Insider Buys £484,860 in Stock

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) insider Nick Read bought 387,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £484,860 ($633,555.47).

LON VOD opened at GBX 129.32 ($1.69) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion and a PE ratio of -4.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23. Vodafone Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 191.56 ($2.50). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of €0.04 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 209 ($2.73) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 207 ($2.70) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 243 ($3.18) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 186.22 ($2.43).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

