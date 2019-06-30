Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

VSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

NYSE VSH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $745.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.26 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 11.72%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 78,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.