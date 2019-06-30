Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Virtu Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.78.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.57. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.86 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 7,500 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $176,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 470,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 86,339 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $2,375,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $807,000. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 257,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 43,264 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Article: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.