Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $23.31 Average PT from Analysts

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.31.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of Vericel stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. 798,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,306. The stock has a market cap of $829.48 million, a P/E ratio of -134.93 and a beta of 2.80. Vericel has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 8.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.56.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.51 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $275,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,109.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $297,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,125 shares of company stock valued at $972,900 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth $109,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

