ValuEngine Lowers United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Cellular from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.25.

NYSE:USM opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.29. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.97.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,321,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,839.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 6,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $304,232.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,427 shares of company stock worth $3,087,588 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,094,000 after buying an additional 84,658 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 504,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,669,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 267,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 46,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 228,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 168,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

