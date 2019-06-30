ValuEngine Lowers Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HIW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

HIW stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.12). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $172.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,785,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,846,000 after buying an additional 375,093 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 120.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.9% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

