ValuEngine Downgrades AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ABBV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbbVie from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lowered AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.73.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $65.06 and a 12 month high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Chase purchased 30,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 127,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 61,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.