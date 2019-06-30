Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of VALU opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $275.62 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.26. Value Line has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $30.64.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

