United Community Banks, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Community Banks in a research note issued on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.30.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

