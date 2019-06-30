Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) PT Lowered to GBX 280

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 337 ($4.40) and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 261 ($3.41).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.74) on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 163.30 ($2.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 273.90 ($3.58). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.