Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TECK.B. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.21.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$30.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$23.90 and a twelve month high of C$34.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

