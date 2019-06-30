Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TECK.B. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.21.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$30.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$23.90 and a twelve month high of C$34.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

