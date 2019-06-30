Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Insider Buys A$100,398.38 in Stock

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) insider Sharon Doyle purchased 12,375 shares of Technology One stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$8.11 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of A$100,398.38 ($71,204.52).

Shares of Technology One stock opened at A$7.88 ($5.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Technology One Limited has a 52-week low of A$4.11 ($2.91) and a 52-week high of A$9.40 ($6.66). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$7.84.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Technology One’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Technology One Limited researches, develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Sales and Marketing, Consulting, Research & Development, and Cloud segments. The company offers various business solutions, including enterprise asset management, financials, human resource and payroll, enterprise budgeting, supply chain, property and rating, student management, business intelligence, enterprise content management, performance planning, spatial, enterprise cash receipting, stakeholder management, and business process management.

