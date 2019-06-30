Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:TAYD traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $10.71. 2,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.04. Taylor Devices has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter.

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.