SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO)

SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a research report released on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTWO. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.64.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $113.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.40. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.86 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $2,718,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $962,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,306,975 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 39.6% during the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 7.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

