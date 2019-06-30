Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Raised to Outperform at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

SHO opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 7.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $17.08.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.64 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 82.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

