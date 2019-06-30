Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting (SGLLV) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.33 on July 30th

Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting (ASX:SGLLV) declared a final dividend on Saturday, June 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting stock opened at A$5.75 ($4.08) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.75 million and a PE ratio of 9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04.

Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting Company Profile

Ricegrowers Limited, operates as a rice food company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Rice Pool, International Rice, Rice Food, Riviana Foods, CopRice, and Corporate. It engages in the milling and storage of paddy rice; manufacture of rice based products; marketing and selling rice and grocery products; research and development in growing of rice; and processing of rice and related products.

