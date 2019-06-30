SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SXCP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SunCoke Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Get SunCoke Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE SXCP opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $573.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.42. SunCoke Energy Partners has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $17.80.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.70 million. SunCoke Energy Partners had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Partners will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. SunCoke Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $60,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $73,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $213,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $326,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $376,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates in two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.