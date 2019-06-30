SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SunCoke Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE SXC opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $578.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.12. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.85 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1,779.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

