Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $518.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 33.72%. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 125,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

