Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

STLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of STLD stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $49.70.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

In other news, insider Glenn Pushis bought 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,986.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,381.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Russell B. Rinn acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 220,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,341.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,740 shares of company stock worth $336,296. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 269,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 697,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 604,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 95,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.