State Street (NYSE:STT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of STT stock opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. State Street has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. State Street had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of State Street by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

