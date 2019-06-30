Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) vs. BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) and BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

BIO-TECHNE pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Spark Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. BIO-TECHNE pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

88.1% of Spark Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of BIO-TECHNE shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Spark Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of BIO-TECHNE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Spark Therapeutics has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-TECHNE has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spark Therapeutics and BIO-TECHNE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics 0 17 3 0 2.15 BIO-TECHNE 0 2 5 0 2.71

Spark Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $79.80, indicating a potential downside of 22.05%. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus target price of $191.43, indicating a potential downside of 8.18%. Given BIO-TECHNE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BIO-TECHNE is more favorable than Spark Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spark Therapeutics and BIO-TECHNE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics $64.72 million 60.76 -$78.82 million ($2.11) -48.52 BIO-TECHNE $642.99 million 12.28 $126.15 million $4.07 51.23

BIO-TECHNE has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Therapeutics. Spark Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-TECHNE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Therapeutics and BIO-TECHNE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics -124.33% -16.68% -11.02% BIO-TECHNE 17.15% 13.53% 8.35%

Summary

BIO-TECHNE beats Spark Therapeutics on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells. The company's gene therapy product candidates comprise SPK-8011 and SPK-8016 for hemophilia; SPK-7001 for choroideremia; and SPK-9001 for hemophilia B. It is also developing other liver-directed gene therapies, including SPK-3006 for Pompe disease; and neurodegenerative disease product candidates to address Huntington's disease and others, as well as TPP1 deficiency, which is a form of Batten disease. The company's preclinical programs targets inherited retinal diseases, including Stargardt's disease. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. It also has licensing and commercialization agreement with Novartis to develop and commercialize voretigene neparvovec outside the United States. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, such as cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment offers Biologics tools for researchers to interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Western blot, an assay for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment provides blood chemistry and gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. Bio-Techne Corporation has a strategic cooperation agreement with Micropoint Bioscience. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. It has strategic partnership with NanoString Technologies. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

