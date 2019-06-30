Spark Power Group Inc. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Spark Power Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.27 million during the quarter.

Shares of SPG stock opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. Spark Power Group has a one year low of C$1.28 and a one year high of C$3.40.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

