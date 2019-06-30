Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

NASDAQ SONA opened at $15.31 on Friday. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $362.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the period. FSI Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 140,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 154,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 493,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 52,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.