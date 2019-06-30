Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of SRNE opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,323.09% and a negative return on equity of 102.94%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after buying an additional 95,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 60,260 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 546,298 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 894,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 880,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 554,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.