SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SMFKY. UBS Group started coverage on SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Numis Securities raised SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from an add rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

