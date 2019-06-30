Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Shotspotter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Dougherty & Co lowered Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Shotspotter from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other Shotspotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $90,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,684 shares of company stock worth $3,735,644 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 475,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after acquiring an additional 104,310 shares during the period. Timpani Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 105,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,473. The firm has a market cap of $500.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.99. Shotspotter has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shotspotter will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

