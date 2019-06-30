Short Interest in Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Rises By 9.7%

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 75,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ ULBI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 52,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,091. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $125.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.99.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 27.96%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,060,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

